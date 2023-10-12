A Historic Occasion at NUST: Frank Fredericks Awarded Honorary Doctorate in Sports

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 12 — A moment destined for the annals of history is unfolding at the 2023 October Graduation Ceremony of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). In a historic move, the institution is conferring its very first honorary doctoral degree in sports, and the esteemed recipient is none other than Frank Fredericks, a former track and field athlete and one of Namibia’s earliest sports icons.

Growing up as the only child in his family, Fredericks embarked on a journey that would serve as an enduring source of inspiration for Namibians. Hailing from Windhoek, he captured the hearts of the nation during a critical period of independence, uniting Namibians through sports in a way previously unseen. His iconic blue, red, and white attire on the track field transcended the racial divisions that once plagued the country, garnering support from every corner. Fredericks’ international acclaim also played a pivotal role in solidifying Namibia’s identity as a sovereign nation.

After completing high school at Concordia College, his life took an unexpected turn when he secured a partial scholarship to Brigham Young University in the United States in 1987. There, he not only earned a master’s degree in computer science but also honed his athletic skills. As a student-athlete, Fredericks garnered numerous All-American honours and clinched three prestigious National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships. His journey extended beyond U.S. borders, and his remarkable career took off as Namibia attained independence. In a historic moment, Fredericks secured his first silver medal in the 200m sprint, narrowly trailing behind the legendary Michael Johnson at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo, Japan. This marked the beginning of an extraordinary legacy.

Over the years, Fredericks amassed a collection of medals in the 100 and 200-meter sprints, with four silver medals from the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. His unwavering dedication, unparalleled talent, and exemplary sportsmanship transformed him into a national and global icon. His African 200m record of 19.68 seconds, achieved as he finished second behind Johnson in Atlanta in 1996, remains unbroken to this day, as does his indoor world record of 19.92, established in February of the same year in Liévin, France.

The 2023 NUST October Graduation Ceremony transcends the recognition of a sports legend; it primarily serves as an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable achievements of hundreds of graduates from various faculties.

Key graduation statistics:

• Faculty of Commerce, Human Sciences, and Education: 431 graduates

• Faculty of Computing and Informatics: 191 graduates (including one PhD candidate)

• Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment: 131 graduates

• Faculty of Health, Natural Resources, and Applied Sciences: 66 graduates

In total, NUST proudly bestows degrees upon 819 graduates, comprising 435 male and 384 female students.

The October Graduation Ceremony underscores NUST’s commitment to recognizing excellence and nurturing the abundant talent within Namibia. Fredericks’ honorary doctoral degree stands as an enduring source of inspiration for future generations, reminding them that with dedication, discipline, and determination, greatness is within reach.