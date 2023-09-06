Taipei Liaison Office Boosts ICT in Namibian Schools on International Day of Charity

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Oshakati, Sept. 6 – On the occasion of International Day of Charity, Taiwan’s Taipei Liaison Office in Cape Town demonstrated its unwavering support for Namibia’s education sector by donating 24 laptops to four schools in the Oshana, Omusati, and Ohangwena regions.

The generous donation was extended to Ondjandjo Secondary and Oluno Primary in the Oshana region, Nangolo Mbumba Primary in Ohangwena, and Oshuungu Primary in the Omusati region, symbolizing a commitment to enhancing technology accessibility and providing valuable educational resources to students in these areas.

This initiative is seen as a significant step in closing the digital divide and equipping students with essential tools for learning in today’s digital era. Taiwan’s Taipei Liaison Office’s gesture underscores its dedication to supporting Namibia’s development goals and underscores education’s pivotal role in paving the way for a brighter future.

The provision of laptops will empower students to access online educational materials, conduct research, and develop digital skills crucial in a globally interconnected world. This substantial contribution is poised to create a lasting impact on the educational landscape within these regions, harnessing the potential of Namibia’s youth.

Hileni Amukana, the Director of Education in the Oshana region, emphasized the significance of information and communication technology (ICT) in education and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the donation.

“Even donating a single computer or tablet can help a child attain the expected level of information communication skills,” highlighted Amukana.

She further elaborated on the importance of these laptops, clarifying that while computer science is taught as a subject in secondary school, these devices will facilitate information retrieval and practical application, ultimately enhancing the overall learning experience.

Moreover, Amukana stressed that computers serve as indispensable tools for teachers in lesson planning, underscoring their multifaceted importance in the educational system.

The Director of Education extended gratitude on behalf of all the beneficiaries, recognizing the critical role of Information Communication Technology donations and emphasizing their profound appreciation.

“We value all donations in the field of Information Communication Technology; we genuinely appreciate them,” concluded Amukana, speaking on behalf of the Oshana region, while highlighting the vital role computers play in education across all regions that received donations.- Namibia Daily News