Capricorn Group’s Inspire session promotes savings and investment for financial security

By Staff Reporter

Understanding savings and investment principles and methods are necessary to build financial security, but for individuals who are new to investing, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Under the Group’s Inspire brand, Capricorn Group and Capricorn Asset Management presented an introductory talk on savings and investing for new and novice investors on Friday, November 4. Smart Money Moves was the theme of the Inspire public session held at the Namibia Institute of Public Admin and Management (NIPAM), which featured a panel of investment experts from the Capricorn Asset Management (CAM) group.

“As a financial institution with Namibian ownership, Capricorn Group goes above and beyond as Connectors of Positive Change by ensuring that we lead important discussions through the exchange of information and opposing viewpoints to assist our stakeholders in cultivating sustainable opportunities in their businesses and personal lives. A class of this kind raises the level of financial literacy in the areas where we operate, enabling people to make sophisticated financial decisions, make adequate preparations, and deepen their grasp of investing concepts. the group executive for brand and corporate affairs, Marlize Horn, stated.

The speakers, Floris Bergh, Shuutheni Shivute and Elina Shikomba, shared concepts and tips on saving options, assessing financial situations, drafting investment plans, defining financial goals, risk tolerance and assets to an audience of about 120 guests and many more who joined online.

Floris Bergh is a Chief Economist and a member of CAM’s Economic Committee. He has 31 years of industry experience and holds a B.Com (Hons) in Economics from Stellenbosch University. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter Holder, an NSX Qualified Stockbroker and an accredited Personal Financial Advisor. Shuutheni Shivute is a Portfolio Manager at CAM, with 3 Years of Industry Experience. He holds a B.Com (Hons) in Economics from the University of Pretoria and is a CFA Level 2 Candidate. Elina Shikomba is an Institutional Consultant at CAM with 3 Years of Industry Experience. Elina holds a B.Com (Hons) in Financial Economics and investment management from the University of the Free State and is a CFA Level 2 Candidate.

“Remember that inflation is your adversary and time is your friend. By beginning your savings and investing journey early, you can combat inflation, according to Floris Bergh, Chief Economist at CAM.

The Group’s Inspire workshops are thought-provoking thought leadership information sessions aimed at motivating our staff, stakeholders, and the general public by igniting dialogue with the potential to alter minds. These Inspire events, which have in the past featured well-known thought leaders, have come to be associated with Capricorn Group throughout the years. The Capricorn Group, a Connector of Positive Change, will stay loyal to its mission by developing additional thought leadership platforms of this kind. This is the 14th Inspire session in the past five years.