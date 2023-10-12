Indulge in a Movie Extravaganza: DStv’s Viewer’s Choice Movie Festival on M-Net Movies 4

NDN Staffer

From beloved classics like Harry Potter to high-octane action in The Fast And The Furious, immerse yourself in a carefully curated selection of fan-favourite movies on M-Net Movies 4.

This October, get ready for a cinematic feast like no other as DStv unveils the red carpet for its cherished viewers with the exclusive Viewer’s Choice Movie Festival on M-Net Movies 4 (DStv channel 108).

But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill movie marathon; it’s a celebration of all things film, meticulously crafted to resonate with a diverse audience. Following an impassioned campaign where our customers passionately voiced their movie preferences, DStv is bringing you a lineup that’s sure to thrill the whole family, from action enthusiasts to those seeking heartwarming tales.

The Viewer’s Choice Movie Festival underscores DStv’s dedication to its community, emphasizing the importance of viewer engagement and inviting all to stay connected and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of cinema. Each film, featured from October 8th to October 31st, has been meticulously selected and curated to cater to your unique tastes.

Curious about the lineup? Brace yourself for spine-tingling adventures with “Anaconda,” let the heartwarming “The Bodyguard” steal your heart, experience heart-pounding excitement with “The Dark Knight” and “The Fast And The Furious,” embark on an enchanting journey with the “Harry Potter” film series, relive high school nostalgia with “Mean Girls,” and dive into the intense drama of “Training Day.” There’s truly something for everyone.

Don't miss out on discovering when your favourite handpicked film will grace the screen.

This October, DStv is committed to making every movie night a celebration of our viewers’ passion for cinema.

