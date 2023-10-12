Osino Resources Acquires All Surface Rights for Twin Hills Gold Project in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, October 12 – Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (NSX: OSN) (FSE: RSR1) (OTCQX: OSIIF) has successfully completed the acquisition of all surface rights for its Twin Hills Gold Project in Namibia. This acquisition encompasses two farms that cover the entire mining area for Twin Hills, including all associated plant infrastructure.

The attainment of surface rights marks a substantial achievement for Osino. It significantly enhances the project’s security of tenure and greatly improves the predictability of the construction permitting timeline. Being the landowners of the project also offers several vital advantages, including easier access to utilities such as water and power, and various logistical, environmental, and social benefits that come with land ownership, including streamlined construction camp development, enhanced access control, and the absence of competing land tenants.

Moreover, this surface rights acquisition follows the successful approach employed by B2Gold Corp. at its Otjikoto Gold Mine in Namibia. Ownership of the land, particularly the surface rights covering the project area, played a pivotal role in de-risking the development of that project, and Osino aims to replicate this successful strategy.

The acquisition of surface rights represents a significant milestone for Osino, bringing the company closer to its ultimate goal of developing the Twin Hills Gold Project into a productive mine.