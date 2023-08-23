Techstars Startup Weekend: Igniting Entrepreneurship in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Aug. 23 — From the 17th to the 19th of August, the inaugural Techstars Startup Weekend unfolded within the walls of the Nedbank Campus building in the heart of the Namibian capital. This dynamic event attracted 28 enthusiastic participants, all eager to delve into the intricacies of creating, developing, and nurturing a startup business in Namibia’s evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

Driven by the mission to equip and empower new and early-stage entrepreneurs, the event was a collaborative effort involving a dedicated organizing team and expert contributors from diverse professions and industries.

Spearheading the event as a Techstars Startup Weekend facilitator, Sonia Mubiaelelwa underlined its significance: “Participation in the Techstars Startup Weekend serves as a remarkable springboard for fledgling entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of the business realm. It offers a gateway to engagement with experts and stakeholders who can become pivotal contacts, propelling entrepreneurs towards growth and impactful contributions in their respective domains.”

The culmination of this intensive training occurred on the event’s final day, as participants showcased their innovative ideas to a panel of discerning judges, a tangible representation of their newfound knowledge.

Capturing the top honours was Team Eyedoc, presenting an AI-enhanced diagnostics system rooted in retinal imaging. Their groundbreaking concept secured them the coveted first place. This recognition was accompanied by a bundle of rewards, including a year-long subscription to Nikkle’s comprehensive suite of products, valuable financial literacy training, a cash prize of N$1,500, a free one-year domain name registry courtesy of GoDaddy, USD 300 from Google for Startups, access to the Incubator program at Basecamp Hub, two months of mentoring from Techstars Startup Weekend Windhoek and Nikkle, and a pair of Air Pods from Nedbank’s Avo SuperShop.

The winning team, composed of Alberto Kapewasha, Zeca Kwenya, Tjijandjeua Kapuire, and Tjizanduu Kavari, holds a vision to slash diagnostic expenses, elevate health outcomes, and amplify access to advanced healthcare practices in rural communities.

Alberto Kapewasha, Team Lead, expressed his thoughts: “Techstars Startup Weekend was an enlightening journey in building a business around a diverse idea with a diverse team. It demands resilience. If you can manage the pressure to perform, I wholeheartedly recommend it.”

Nedbank Namibia emerged as a cornerstone sponsor, contributing a sponsorship valued at over N$100,000. Their generous support encompassed the venue setup, essential equipment, catering arrangements, stationery supplies, and meticulous event organization.

Helene Meintjes, Nedbank Namibia’s Marketing, Brand, and Sponsorship Manager, elaborated on their commitment: “Our devotion to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship found a perfect match in our role as a key sponsor for the Techstars Startup Weekend training. Witnessing the diligence exhibited by these entrepreneurs in absorbing and applying key information affirms our mission to empower the youth through impactful training sessions. Collaborating with like-minded entities such as NAMFISA and our other co-sponsors propels us towards a more innovative and promising future, not only for these individuals but for the entire nation.”

Sonia Mubiaelelwa concluded on an optimistic note: “All participants left the event inspired, honed, and enriched. As their facilitator, I am confident that they will translate their acquired insights into the next wave of groundbreaking innovations.”