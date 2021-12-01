Questions linger over Examinations Leakages

WINDHOEK, DEC 1 – Namibia’s Education Ministry has acknowledged the leakage of examination papers for the October/November 2021 NSSCO-legacy grade 12 and NSSCO Grade 11 in a statement issued on Wednesday where the Ministry states that three criminal cases have been opened with Namibian Police in Ongwediva (2) and Ondangwa (1). In addition, the Ministry indicated how police investigations further shed light on more examination papers comprising different subjects in the NSSC Ordinary Level Grade 12, as well as the Revised Curriculum Ordinary Level Grade 11 could also be suspected. “Until now, a total of 10 suspects have been apprehended of which eight are released on bail and two who are foreign nationals are still in police custody,” read a statement issued on Wednesday.

While the Ministry has expressly stipulated that it cannot divulge information on the cases due to the sensitive nature of the events, it further said : “Nonetheless, we can reveal that the trail of the investigations so far has led us to understand that the source of the leakage could have been through the examination papers which were intended for the visually impaired candidates,” which brings into question how visually impaired candidates examination papers could be linked.

“The Ministry would like to inform learners, parents, guardians and the entire public that, this incident is of a serious nature, highly regrettable and it is thus receiving the highest attention it deserves. The occurrences of this nature are abominable, tantamount to academic robbery and deception and as such the Ministry condemns it in the strongest possible terms.”

Further, ” In order to protect the integrity of our qualifications, these examinations will have to be rewritten early next year during January and February 2022. Therefore, all affected subjects of which the exams are yet to be written are forthwith cancelled. The exact dates once determined will be communicated in due course.”

The Ministry has indicated that affected subjects per Grade are:

Grade 12 Ordinary Level (Legacy Curriculum)

English 2nd Language Paper (core) and Paper 2 (extended) History Papers 1 & 2 Agriculture Papers 1 & 2 Development Studies Papers 1, 2 & 3 Biology Papers 1, 2 & 3

Grade 11 Ordinary Level (New Curriculum)

English 2nd Language Paper 1 Afrikaans @nd Language Paper 1 Biology Papers 1, 2 & 3 Mathematics Papers 1 & 2 Physics Papers 1, 2 & 3 Chemistry Papers 1, 2 & 3 Entrepreneurship Paper 1 Business Studies Papers 1 * 2 Agriculture Paper 1 Oshikwanyama & Oshindonga Papers 1, 2 & 3

The Ministry added that the situation at hand required for the early closure of schools in order to assist regions to prepare for the continuation of the national examination in the 2022 school year for the above-mentioned subjects. It should be noted that the revised school closing dates are only applicable to schools and or grades where test series and national examinations have been completed. – musa@namibiadailynews.info