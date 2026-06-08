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Iran fires missile salvos at northern, central Israel
Middle East

Iran fires missile salvos at northern, central Israel

June 8, 2026

JERUSALEM, June 8– The Israeli military said Iran fired two more missile salvos targeting northern and central Israel on Monday amid the most serious escalation in the region since an April ceasefire.

Sirens were activated at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, the country’s main international gateway. Video footage circulating on social media showed passengers being evacuated from a plane of Israel’s flagship airline El Al as it was about to depart.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted the missiles. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said no injuries had been reported since Iran fired the first missiles on Sunday night.

Israel and Iran exchanged strikes on Monday in their most serious escalation since a ceasefire was announced in April. The latest hostilities were triggered by Israeli airstrikes in Beirut on Sunday that killed at least two people. Iran responded with missile attacks on northern and central Israel. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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