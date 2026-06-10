Iran strongly condemns renewed U.S. military aggression

TEHRAN, June 10– The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned the latest U.S. “military aggression” earlier in the day against Iran.

In a statement, it said following the crash of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, the United States carried out “brutal” attacks on regions south of Iran early Wednesday, which is a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter.

In response to the blatant violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Iranian armed forces, in line with exercising their legitimate right to self-defense, dealt “severe blows” to U.S. bases and assets in the West Asia region, said the statement.

It also urged regional countries to prevent any use of their territories and facilities for designing, organizing, perpetrating and supporting “acts of aggression” against Iran, warning of retaliatory actions.

Following the attacks, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi made separate phone calls to his Turkish and Saudi counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, over the latest regional developments, the ministry said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed earlier in the day that it had carried out missile and drone strikes against U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan early Wednesday.

The U.S. Central Command said on social media platform X early Wednesday that its forces had completed “self-defense” strikes against Iranian targets in response to the “downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter,” adding that the operation was a “proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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