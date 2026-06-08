AFRICA RISES NOT ALONE, BUT HAND-IN-HAND WITH FRIENDS LIKE CHINA JOSEF KEFAS SHEEHAMA

Africa stands at a critical moment in its economic development journey. As global trade patterns continue to evolve, and economic alliances become increasingly important, African countries have an opportunity to strengthen their position within the global economy through strategic partnerships that promote industrialization, trade expansion, and sustainable development.

One of the most significant opportunities currently emerging is China’s decision to extend tariff-free access to African exports and the prospect of formalizing cooperation through the China–Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development Agreement (CADEPA).

In this context, Namibia and other African countries can deepen their engagement with China while simultaneously advancing the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Through stronger economic cooperation, African economies can accelerate industrialization, expand productive capacity, attract investment, and create employment opportunities that support long-term prosperity.

Importantly, the strategic alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Global Development Initiative (GDI), CADEPA, and AfCFTA presents a unique opportunity to transform Africa’s economic landscape. Together, these frameworks provide avenues for infrastructure development, trade facilitation, technological advancement, industrial growth, and regional integration.

China’s engagement with Africa has contributed significantly to the development of transport networks, energy infrastructure, digital connectivity, industrial, and manufacturing capacity. Consequently, many African countries have improved their ability to participate in regional and international trade. Through CADEPA, these gains can be consolidated and expanded, creating a stronger institutional framework that aligns investment, trade, and development goals.

Furthermore, China’s tariff-free policy represents a major breakthrough in Africa–China economic relations. As the first major economy to extend comprehensive tariff-free treatment to products from African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, China is providing African exporters with unprecedented access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets. This policy reflects a commitment to shared development and demonstrates China’s willingness to support Africa’s modernization through practical economic cooperation.

For Namibia, the significance of this development extends far beyond a technical adjustment in trade policy. Rather, it represents a strategic opportunity to transform key sectors of the economy. Agriculture, which remains an important contributor to employment and rural livelihoods, can benefit from expanded market access for products such as beef, mutton, grapes, and other agricultural commodities.

As trade barriers decline, producers gain greater opportunities to reach international consumers and improve their competitiveness. At the same time, tariff-free access creates incentives for value addition and agro-processing. Instead of exporting raw agricultural products, Namibia can expand food processing industries, develop cold-chain logistics systems, and strengthen agricultural value chains.

As a result, greater economic value remains within the country while creating employment opportunities across production, processing, packaging, transportation, and distribution activities. The mining sector stands to benefit from increased investment and industrial upgrading.

Namibia possesses substantial deposits of uranium, copper, lithium, rare earth minerals, zinc, and other strategic resources that are increasingly important in the global transition toward renewable energy and advanced technologies. Enhanced cooperation with China can support both resource development and downstream processing, thereby enabling greater participation in global value chains.

In addition, sectors such as light manufacturing, textiles, leather products, construction materials, and consumer goods can leverage improved market access to expand production and diversify exports. Such developments would contribute to reducing dependence on primary commodity exports while strengthening economic resilience.

CADEPA offers opportunities for greater investment in infrastructure and productive capacity. Efficient transportation systems, modern ports, reliable energy supply, digital networks, and logistics corridors remain essential components of economic transformation. Through coordinated investment and policy cooperation, Africa can reduce transaction costs, improve competitiveness, and strengthen regional connectivity.

The relationship between CADEPA and AfCFTA is particularly important. While AfCFTA seeks to deepen intra-African trade and regional integration, partnerships with external economies can provide capital, technology, and market access needed to support continental industrialization. Therefore, the two frameworks are not competing initiatives but complementary mechanisms that can reinforce one another.

Moreover, as African countries strengthen regional value chains under AfCFTA, improved access to Chinese markets creates additional demand for African products. Equally, investments in infrastructure and manufacturing can increase productive capacity and support greater intra-African trade. The combination of regional integration and expanded international market access therefore creates a powerful foundation for sustainable economic growth.

From a structural economics perspective, Africa continues to occupy a relatively low position within global value chains. Many countries export raw materials while importing higher-value manufactured products. Hence, economic growth often remains vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations and external shocks. CADEPA provides an opportunity to address these structural challenges by supporting industrial upgrading, export diversification, technology transfer, and skills development.

Thus, human capital development remains central to long-term economic transformation. Stronger partnerships between governments, educational institutions, research centers, and private-sector organizations can facilitate knowledge transfer and innovation. Through expanded cooperation in science, technology, engineering, digital skills, and vocational training, African countries can strengthen the capabilities required for modern industrial economies.

From a broader development perspective, China–Africa cooperation reflects principles of mutual benefit, solidarity, and shared progress among developing countries. Rather than viewing development as a zero-sum competition, this partnership emphasizes collaborative growth and practical solutions to common challenges.

Such an approach aligns with Africa’s aspirations for economic sovereignty, inclusive development, and sustainable prosperity. However, realizing these opportunities requires deliberate action. Market access alone does not automatically generate economic transformation. Increased exports depend upon the ability of manufacturers to meet quality standards, maintain reliable supply chains, comply with regulatory requirements, and compete effectively in international markets.

Consequently, governments, businesses, financial institutions, and development partners must work together to strengthen productive capacity. Also, investment in logistics, infrastructure, technology, and industrial development remains essential. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises require access to finance, market information, export support services, and professional guidance to participate successfully in international trade. At the same time, policy frameworks must encourage innovation, value addition, and industrial competitiveness.

Equally important, negotiations surrounding CADEPA can incorporate safeguards that protect domestic industries while promoting mutually beneficial economic cooperation. Such measures can help ensure balanced growth and support national development priorities. Through careful policy design, African countries can maximize the benefits of expanded trade while strengthening local productive sectors.

Eventually, Africa’s future will be shaped not by isolation but by strategic engagement with the global economy. China’s tariff-free policy and the proposed CADEPA framework provide an opportunity to deepen economic cooperation, accelerate industrialization, and strengthen Africa’s position within international trade networks. For Namibia, these developments offer pathways toward export expansion, job creation, industrial diversification, and economic modernization.

The opportunity is substantial. Expanded market access, increased investment, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and industrial cooperation have the potential to transform economies across the continent. Yet, long-term success will depend on implementation, productive capacity, competitiveness, and effective policy coordination. With the right strategies, Africa can convert this opening into tangible economic gains, ensuring that trade partnerships contribute to sustainable development, economic sovereignty, and shared prosperity for future generations.

To that end, Namibia and the broader African continent are well positioned to realize significant economic benefits from China’s zero-tariff market access policy and the China–Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development Agreement (CADEPA), provided that Namibia and other African countries choose to accede to the agreement.

These initiatives have the potential to boost export competitiveness, attract greater foreign direct investment, promote industrialization and value addition, deepen regional and global trade integration, create employment opportunities, and foster sustainable long-term economic growth across Africa.

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