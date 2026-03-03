Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Iraqi militia claims 28 attacks on “enemy bases”
Iraqi militia claims 28 attacks on “enemy bases”
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastmilitarywar

Iraqi militia claims 28 attacks on “enemy bases”

March 3, 2026

BAGHDAD, March 3 — The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraq’s pro-Iranian militias, announced on Monday evening that it had carried out 28 military operations against “enemy bases” in Iraq and the broader region since dawn.

It said in a statement that the operations involved “dozens of missiles and drones” targeting various installations throughout the day.

The brief statement did not provide further details about the targets or casualties.

The attacks came amid heightened tensions following the joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday, to which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 80
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israeli air force receives huge inflatable missile detection...

March 24, 2022

Zambia denies planning to introduce mandatory HIV testing

September 5, 2025

Cameroon vows to eradicate child abuse amid uproar...

September 4, 2025

Road Authority Completes Bypass for Damaged Bridge

March 21, 2025

5 African countries ink deal to promote natural...

June 20, 2025

Uganda welcomes ICC war crimes hearing against rebel...

September 10, 2025

Reporters without Borders: Namibia leads in press freedom...

May 6, 2023

OPEC raises global oil demand forecast for 2026

August 12, 2025

Yemeni naval forces seize smuggling boat carrying military...

October 6, 2025

Quakes in north Chile show “unusual” activity, expert...

May 8, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.