Iraqi militia claims 28 attacks on “enemy bases”

BAGHDAD, March 3 — The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella body for Iraq’s pro-Iranian militias, announced on Monday evening that it had carried out 28 military operations against “enemy bases” in Iraq and the broader region since dawn.

It said in a statement that the operations involved “dozens of missiles and drones” targeting various installations throughout the day.

The brief statement did not provide further details about the targets or casualties.

The attacks came amid heightened tensions following the joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday, to which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 80