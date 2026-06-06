Kuwait, Bahrain condemn latest Iranian attacks

KUWAIT CITY/MANAMA, June 6 — Kuwait and Bahrain on Saturday both condemned the renewed Iranian attacks on their countries, calling them a flagrant violation of sovereignty and a dangerous escalation threatening regional stability.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said on social media platform X that the attacks were a “flagrant violation” of Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817.

It said the continued attacks marked a dangerous escalation at a time when global efforts are focused on preventing a wider regional conflict.

“The attacks cannot be justified or accepted under any pretext,” it said.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attacks posed a threat to the security and stability of the Gulf region.

It called on Iran to stop its attacks, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, and respect the freedom of maritime navigation under international law.

Earlier on Saturday, Kuwait and Bahrain both announced their interception of missile and drone attacks, while Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed attacking the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, in retaliation for earlier U.S. attacks on Qeshm Island and Sirik County in southern Iran.

The development came just days after the IRGC announced missile and drone attacks on the same two U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, in retaliation for an overnight U.S. attack on an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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