US to phase down financial assistance for Namibia’s HIV response

WINDHOEK, Sept. 4 — The United States will begin reducing financial assistance for Namibia’s HIV response as the southern African country assumes greater responsibility for sustaining its epidemic-control programs, the two governments announced in a joint statement released Friday.

The reduction will be implemented in phases over the next year, with U.S. support shifting from financial assistance to technical cooperation as HIV programs are integrated into Namibia’s national health system, according to the statement.

The transition marks a winding down of more than two decades of substantial U.S. financial support provided mainly through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR.

The two governments attributed the shift to Namibia’s progress in controlling the epidemic, noting that the country has achieved a 96-98-98 rate for HIV testing, treatment and viral suppression, exceeding the UNAIDS targets of 95-95-95.

The planned phase-down follows earlier disruptions to U.S. funding that affected parts of Namibia’s HIV response. UNAIDS previously reported that the disruptions affected community-based prevention services, services for key populations and community health worker programs.

UNAIDS also reported intermittent condom shortages, reduced access to some pre-exposure prophylaxis services and the termination of some staff contracts among U.S.-funded implementing partners.

Namibia launched a sustainability roadmap for HIV, viral hepatitis, tuberculosis and malaria control in November 2024, according to the joint statement.

The roadmap is intended to strengthen the country’s health systems and prepare them for a shift in international donor support toward technical assistance. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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