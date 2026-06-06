Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Ghana records 23.41 pct increase in gold production in 2025
Ghana records 23.41 pct increase in gold production in 2025
Africa

Ghana records 23.41 pct increase in gold production in 2025

June 6, 2026

ACCRA, June 6 — Ghana increased gold output by 23.41 percent to 5.94 million ounces in 2025 from 4.82 million ounces a year earlier, the Ghana Chamber of Mines has said.

Michael Edem Akafia, the chamber’s outgoing president, who presented its 2025 annual report released late Friday in Accra, the country’s capital, said the performance was due to high output in the small-scale gold sector.

“Small-scale gold production rose by 63.82 percent from 1.9 million ounces in 2024 to 3.11 million ounces in 2025. As a result, small-scale mining accumulated 52.4 percent of national output, overtaking large-scale producers for the first time in more than a century,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akafia projected output for 2026 to reach at least six million ounces, with more investment going into the sector.

Ghana is one of the largest gold producers in Africa, with the precious metal remaining a key contributor to the country’s economy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 113
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

GE Foundation Announces Grant to Provide COVID-19 Relief...

October 19, 2021

Only 2.7 million people vaccinated in South Africa.

June 28, 2021

CAPRICORN GROUP RELEASES INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE...

February 26, 2021

East African bloc congratulates Kenya on banning of...

September 1, 2017

Uganda scoffs at EU proposal to sanction gov’t...

February 17, 2021

UN peacekeepers in Mali complete first phase of...

September 1, 2023

Floating platform for Mozambique’s major natural gas project...

November 15, 2021

Algeria, China to launch 6-bln-USD mega phosphate plant

September 16, 2018

Mozambique to repatriate 1,000 citizens after attacks on...

June 3, 2026

Sudanese transitional PM unveils peace initiative

December 23, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.