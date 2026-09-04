Ghana FA reappoints Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach

ACCRA, Sept. 4 — Ghana has reached an agreement with former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz to continue as coach of the country’s senior male football national team, the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on Thursday.

“The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Carlos Queiroz for his appointment as head coach of the Black Stars for the next phase of the team’s program,” said the GFA.

It added, “Following discussions with the GFA and the ministry of sports and recreation, it was agreed that Carlos Queiroz would embark on a new coaching mandate, commencing with the upcoming international window.”

The GFA added that it believes Queiroz’s extensive international experience, technical expertise, and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into the next chapter.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese national has also confirmed his reappointment as manager of the Black Stars.

“It is with immense pride and honor that I confirm my continuation as head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana. Serving Ghana is far more than coaching a football team. It is a privilege, a responsibility, and a mission to honor one of Africa’s greatest football nations and its incredible and passionate football people,” Queiroz posted on his Facebook page.

Queiroz was appointed as Ghana coach on a temporary basis 10 weeks before the start of the 2026 World Cup. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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