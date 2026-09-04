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China ensures lawful rights of foreign nationals involved in criminal cases in China: spokesperson
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China ensures lawful rights of foreign nationals involved in criminal cases in China: spokesperson

September 4, 2026

BEIJING, Sept. 4– Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that China ensures lawful rights of foreign nationals suspected of criminal activities in China.

Guo made the remarks on a daily news briefing when asked to comment on a statement released by Singapore’s foreign ministry, stating that 52 Singaporeans were arrested in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region following a law enforcement operation against suspected pyramid scheme activities.

“China handles cases involving illegal or criminal activities by foreign nationals on Chinese soil in accordance with the law and ensures that their lawful rights are fully protected,” Guo said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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