Seven killed in illegal mining pit collapse in Ghana

ACCRA, Sept. 4 — At least seven people were killed after an illegal mining pit collapse in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, the country’s National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) confirmed Friday.

The incident, which occurred in the Amansie South District of the region, some 240 km north of the capital, Accra, was said to have happened at 9:40 p.m. local time Thursday.

NADMO officials said they received a distress call about the tragic incident, and a team was immediately deployed to the scene to assess the situation and assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

According to NADMO, a total of 12 miners were in the pit searching for gold when the incident occurred. Four of the miners managed to escape, while the remaining eight were trapped underground.

Officials of the NADMO, together with the District Security Council and the police, were said to be making efforts to retrieve the remaining body still trapped underground.

Municipal Chief Executive for Amansie South Benjamin Marfo told the media he was leading a team to the site to gather further information on the incident. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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