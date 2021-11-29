Israeli PM urges world powers to resist Iran’s “nuclear blackmail”

JERUSALEM, Nov. 29 — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday urged the world powers to resist Iran’s “nuclear blackmail.”

In a video statement, Bennett made the appeal in a video statement, where he accused Iran of seeking to destroy Israel.

“Just a couple of days ago, the senior command of Iran’s Armed Forces declared, and I quote, ‘We will not back off from the annihilation of Israel, not even one millimeter,'” he said.

The Israeli leader also called on the international community not to agree to lift the sanctions on Iran.

“Today, Iran will be arriving at negotiations in Vienna with a clear goal: to end sanctions in exchange for almost nothing,” he said, adding Iran will keep its nuclear program intact while “getting paid for it.”

“Iran deserves no rewards, no bargain deals and no sanctions relief,” Bennett concluded.

Israel has been a vocal opponent of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program. – XINHUA