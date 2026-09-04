Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Cameroon police vow crackdown on rising violence against women
Cameroon police vow crackdown on rising violence against women
Africa

Cameroon police vow crackdown on rising violence against women

September 4, 2026

YAOUNDE, Sept. 4 — Police in Cameroon have vowed to intensify efforts to combat violence against women amid a surge in femicide cases. “We call on women who are victims of violence and witnesses to violence, to reach out to police units.

We want to assure everyone of the firm commitment of the police to end this scourge,” police officer Awa Mandou Kitou told reporters on Thursday in the capital, Yaounde, during a reenactment of the circumstances leading to the death of a woman.

Officials said police have set up a special squad and established hotlines for victims and witnesses to report cases of violence. The measures followed warnings by local NGOs of an “alarming” increase in violence against women.

According to the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, 60 women were killed across the country between January and August.

On Sunday, Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family Marie-Therese Abena Ondoa said the government is working on a legal instrument to criminalize violence against women.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 80
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya targets 100,000 Chinese tourists yearly

March 9, 2018

Cape Verde to suspend shipments of parcels valued...

August 28, 2025

Sudan’s army chief says “no truce” with paramilitary...

November 15, 2025

27 killed, 43 injured in paramilitary attack in...

July 24, 2025

Death toll of northern Nigeria village attack rises...

May 8, 2018

Zambia to host virtual conference to South African...

March 22, 2021

SADC calls for investments for regional economic transformation

June 27, 2025

South Africa official calls for investment in healthy...

June 18, 2021

Sudan’s army chief vows to retake El Fasher...

October 28, 2025

Libya rescues 49 Sudanese migrants off western coast

October 25, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.