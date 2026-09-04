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Tanzania’s Zanzibar braces for possible El Nino rains
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Tanzania’s Zanzibar braces for possible El Nino rains

September 4, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 4 — Tanzania’s Zanzibar authorities have stepped up early preparations to mitigate the potential impacts of heavy rains associated with El Nino, urging residents in disaster-prone areas to take precautionary measures ahead of the rainy season.

Tanzania’s Zanzibar Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, who also chairs the Zanzibar Disaster Management Committee, said on Friday that preparations should involve government institutions, private organizations and communities to minimize potential damage.

He called for intensified public education, particularly among people living in areas vulnerable to floods, landslides and other hazards associated with heavy rainfall.

He also urged religious leaders, teachers and the media to use their platforms to educate communities about early preparedness and the importance of moving to safer areas when necessary.

Weather experts forecast that Zanzibar could experience heavy rains between October and December, partly linked to rising sea surface temperatures. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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