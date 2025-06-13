Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Israel launches preemptive strike on Iran, major explosion heard in Tehran
Israel launches preemptive strike on Iran, major explosion heard in Tehran

June 13, 2025

TEHRAN/JERUSALEM, June 13– Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a “preemptive strike” on Iran.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a statement that its jets have completed the first-stage attack, notably strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address that the goal of the ongoing operation is “to strike Iran‘s nuclear infrastructure, Iran‘s ballistic missile factories, and Iran‘s military capabilities,” and will continue “for as many days as it takes.”

Iran‘s IRIB state TV reported explosions in areas of the capital of Tehran and counties of Natanz, Khondab and Khorramabad. Multiple casualties, including women and children, were reported in a residential building in Tehran, according to the state TV.

Both Israel and Iran closed their airspace following the attack. Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency. In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied any U.S. assistance or involvement in the “unilateral” attack. (Xinhua)

