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Iran’s supreme leader calls for Muslim unity to confront “true enemies”
Middle East

Iran’s supreme leader calls for Muslim unity to confront “true enemies”

August 30, 2026

TEHRAN, Aug. 30– Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday called on Muslim countries’ leaders to recognize their “true enemies,” understand their plots, and confront them.

In a written message marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Khamenei stressed that the solution to the problems of the Islamic world lies in maintaining unity, friendship, and cooperation in the pursuit of goodness and virtue.

Iran’s supreme leader said, “My strong and repeated advice to the rulers of Islamic countries, especially those in the West Asia region and the Persian Gulf, is to recognize your true enemies, understand their plan, and confront them.”

He described the “criminal rulers” of the United States and Israel as the “sworn enemies” of unity and friendship among Muslim countries, noting that they are the “enemies” of Iran and its people, the resistance front and the entire Muslim world, including nations in West Asia and North Africa.

Khamenei also urged Islamic countries to avoid conflicts and differences among themselves, defend each other and promote cooperation and synergy within the Muslim world.

He said that highlighting differences is what makes the “ill-wishers” hopeful, adding that greater unity is the main cornerstone for achieving the Islamic civilization. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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