Hamas seeks Egyptian guarantees for Gaza ceasefire: sources

GAZA/CAIRO, Oct. 6– Hamas has asked Egypt to provide guarantees and oversight mechanisms for a proposed Gaza ceasefire under a U.S.-backed 20-point plan, Palestinian sources said Monday.

The sources said a Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya met with Egypt’s General Intelligence Service and voiced concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to the agreement.

Al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s negotiating team, traveled to Egypt for the first time since surviving an assassination attempt in Doha last month to join indirect talks with Israel.

The discussions follow Hamas’s announcement that it would release all Israeli hostages taken since Oct. 7, 2023, under the American plan.

Israeli officials say the group still holds 48 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive. But Hamas has not addressed other provisions, notably disarmament, which Israel insists is essential for any truce.

An Egyptian security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Hamas requested guarantees for a full halt to the war and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

The official said the Israeli delegation had arrived in Egypt, with U.S. mediators expected on Tuesday or Wednesday. Negotiations are scheduled to last three days.

While U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Hamas’s announcement and urged Israel to halt airstrikes to allow access to hostages, Israeli attacks continued.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that 21 bodies and 96 wounded were brought to Gaza hospitals in the past 24 hours.

It said two Palestinians were killed and at least 19 injured while seeking aid, bringing the toll from such incidents to 2,610 dead and more than 19,000 wounded.

As of Monday, one day before the conflict reaches its two-year mark, Gaza’s overall death toll has climbed to 67,160, with at least 169,679 others wounded, according to WAFA. (Xinhua)

