Afghan gov’t launches sapling campaign to boost green areas, support environment

KABUL, March 4– The Afghan government’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has launched a sapling campaign to boost green areas and support the environment in the post-war country, reported the official Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Wednesday.

“Around 19 million saplings would be planted across the country to support the environment and greenery,” RTA quoted the Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, as saying.

The campaign would last for one month, and any Afghan, according to the official, has to plant at least one sapling to contribute to greenery.

Afghanistan is vulnerable to natural disasters, as thousands of hectares of forests have been brutally destroyed during decades of war and civil unrest, making the country prone to heavy rains, flooding and snowstorms.

The Afghan government, which has been fighting to overcome the challenge and protect the environment, as part of its efforts, has planted more than 100 million saplings over the past four years, the official mouthpiece RTA further said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

