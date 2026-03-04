Trending Now
Home NationalAgriculture Afghan gov’t launches sapling campaign to boost green areas, support environment
Afghan gov’t launches sapling campaign to boost green areas, support environment
Members of the Rustaq Forestry Committee have supported planting of pistachio trees to reclaim and area of previously unusable land. The committee, with the support of AKF has reforested 10 hectares of the land. The committee has also reforested 2 hectares through their own funding. The head of the Forestry Committee, Mr. Sayeed Borhan Agha proudly shows his pistachio tress.
AgricultureCommunityCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle East

Afghan gov’t launches sapling campaign to boost green areas, support environment

March 4, 2026

KABUL, March 4– The Afghan government’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock has launched a sapling campaign to boost green areas and support the environment in the post-war country, reported the official Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA) on Wednesday.

“Around 19 million saplings would be planted across the country to support the environment and greenery,” RTA quoted the Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, as saying.

The campaign would last for one month, and any Afghan, according to the official, has to plant at least one sapling to contribute to greenery.

Afghanistan is vulnerable to natural disasters, as thousands of hectares of forests have been brutally destroyed during decades of war and civil unrest, making the country prone to heavy rains, flooding and snowstorms.

The Afghan government, which has been fighting to overcome the challenge and protect the environment, as part of its efforts, has planted more than 100 million saplings over the past four years, the official mouthpiece RTA further said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 10
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mbumba’s Golden Parachute

April 3, 2025

Cameroon opposition candidate claims victory in presidential election

October 14, 2025

Air India plane with 242 people onboard crashes...

June 12, 2025

Oil Exploration Threatens Namibian Communities and Wildlife

August 2, 2023

Gaza receives 45 more Palestinian bodies from Israel,...

November 3, 2025

Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukrainian capital...

August 1, 2025

Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza City, demolishes office...

September 8, 2025

Hopes wither away as Northern farmers experience low...

February 13, 2019

U.S. economist urges Trump to provide relief to...

February 24, 2026

Russian strike on Kiev leaves 2 dead, 16...

July 10, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.