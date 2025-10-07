Tehran rejects “baseless, meddlesome” anti-Iran claims by Gulf Cooperation Council, EU

TEHRAN, Oct. 7 — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Tuesday rejected the “meddlesome and baseless” claims made recently by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the EU about the country, including its nuclear program and defense activities.

In a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Baghaei firmly condemned and rejected the “undue interference” in Iran’s defense and nuclear programs and warned about certain European states’ “destructive and divisive interventions” in the West Asia region’s affairs.

Baghaei made the remarks in response to a statement issued on Monday at the end of the 29th Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting between the GCC and the EU in Kuwait.

In the statement, GCC and EU foreign ministers called on Iran to pursue regional de-escalation, guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, and cease proliferation of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and any technologies that “threaten” regional and international peace and security.

The EU’s “undue interference” in the region’s affairs would not make any contribution to the resolution of regional disputes and problems but solely demonstrated its “hypocritical and divisive” policies towards Iran and the entire region, Baghaei said.

He called on the GCC members to refrain from preparing the ground for third parties’ “destructive” interference in the region but focus on strengthening mutual trust and promoting friendship among regional countries and countering Israel, which he described as the “biggest threat to peace and stability” in West Asia. (Xinhua)

