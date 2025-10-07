Trending Now
Home International Tehran rejects “baseless, meddlesome” anti-Iran claims by Gulf Cooperation Council, EU
Tehran rejects “baseless, meddlesome” anti-Iran claims by Gulf Cooperation Council, EU
InternationalMiddle East

Tehran rejects “baseless, meddlesome” anti-Iran claims by Gulf Cooperation Council, EU

October 7, 2025

TEHRAN, Oct. 7  — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Tuesday rejected the “meddlesome and baseless” claims made recently by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the EU about the country, including its nuclear program and defense activities.

In a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Baghaei firmly condemned and rejected the “undue interference” in Iran’s defense and nuclear programs and warned about certain European states’ “destructive and divisive interventions” in the West Asia region’s affairs.

Baghaei made the remarks in response to a statement issued on Monday at the end of the 29th Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting between the GCC and the EU in Kuwait.

In the statement, GCC and EU foreign ministers called on Iran to pursue regional de-escalation, guarantee the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, and cease proliferation of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and any technologies that “threaten” regional and international peace and security.

The EU’s “undue interference” in the region’s affairs would not make any contribution to the resolution of regional disputes and problems but solely demonstrated its “hypocritical and divisive” policies towards Iran and the entire region, Baghaei said.

He called on the GCC members to refrain from preparing the ground for third parties’ “destructive” interference in the region but focus on strengthening mutual trust and promoting friendship among regional countries and countering Israel, which he described as the “biggest threat to peace and stability” in West Asia. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 99
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

4 terrorists killed in operation in SW Pakistan

September 12, 2025

World Environment Day: Host Cote d’Ivoire, Africa Development...

June 9, 2023

Zambia to host digital government Africa summit

October 1, 2024

2nd Energy Forum for Africa opens in Zambia

September 11, 2025

6 killed, 12 injured after minibus plunges into...

September 12, 2025

U.S. halts 500 mln USD in funding for...

August 6, 2025

UNSC to convene at Russia’s request to probe...

March 11, 2022

Israel says it struck Hamas headquarters in Doha,...

September 9, 2025

Road crashes cost South Africa 11.5 bln USD...

August 21, 2025

Israeli army destroys 15-floor tower in Gaza City

September 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.