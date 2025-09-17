6 killed in gas explosion at residential building in Iran

Trending Now
September 17, 2025

TEHRAN, Sept. 17  — At least six people were killed on Wednesday in a gas explosion at a four-unit residential building in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province, state-run IRIB news agency reported. T

he incident, which occurred in the Pardis neighborhood of the provincial capital Ahvaz, was reported in the early hours of the day.

Firefighters and rescuers were immediately dispatched to the scene, IRIB quoted the head of the Ahvaz Fire Department as saying.

The explosion completely razed the building to the ground, he said, adding that the blast was believed to have been caused by a gas leak. An investigation is underway.(Xinhua)

