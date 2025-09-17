Trending Now
Iran executes man spying for Israel
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

Iran executes man spying for Israel

September 17, 2025

TEHRAN, Sept. 17 — Iran executed a man convicted of espionage for working for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad on Wednesday, the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported.

The man was identified as Babak Shahbazi and hanged following judicial proceedings.

He had been found guilty of intelligence and security cooperation with Israel by selling sensitive information about Iranian data centers to Mossad in return for money and the citizenship of a third country, the report said.

According to Mizan, Shahbazi had been working as a contractor designing and installing industrial cooling devices with companies affiliated with Iran’s telecommunication, military and security organizations and centers. (Xinhua)

