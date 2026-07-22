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Iran denies secret nuclear site; IRGC says struck U.S. air bases in Jordan
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Iran denies secret nuclear site; IRGC says struck U.S. air bases in Jordan

July 22, 2026

TEHRAN, July 22  — Iran on Wednesday denied the existence of a secret nuclear complex at Kolang mountain, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat on Tuesday that U.S. forces would “pretty soon” strike the site in Isfahan province.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on social media platform X that “Iran’s nuclear activities have been fully declared to the IAEA in accordance with its safeguards obligations,” and condemned Washington’s “obsessive focus on Kolang Kouh” as “a fabricated pretext for aggression, destruction, and sabotage.”

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it struck King Faisal and Prince Hassan air bases in Jordan on Wednesday in response to U.S. attacks on Iran, destroying or damaging U.S. drones and heavy helicopters and causing casualties among U.S. forces.

The Iranian army also said earlier in the day that it hit U.S. facilities at al-Azraq base in Jordan, Shaikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Camp Doha in Kuwait.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command said on X that it had “successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran,” targeting “Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

In response, Iran has over the past days launched waves of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military bases and facilities in the region.

It also warned early Wednesday that if the United States attacks Iran’s nuclear and other sensitive sites, Tehran would expand its strikes and target U.S. and its allies’ interests across the region.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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