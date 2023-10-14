500 New Telecom Towers for Namibia as Country Prepares for 5G

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14 — Telecom Namibia, the government-owned telecommunications operator, is embarking on a comprehensive plan to construct 500 additional telecom towers within the next five years, as part of a $155 million endeavour to modernize both its fixed and mobile networks, thus expediting its digital transformation.

The installation of these new towers represents a pivotal strategy aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of Telecom Namibia’s mobile services, with a particular focus on rural areas. This undertaking holds significant importance, as a substantial portion of the Namibian population still lacks access to reliable internet connectivity.

Last year, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) urged greater private sector investment in the nation’s telecommunications companies to bolster its 4G coverage. While Namibia has yet to launch a 5G network, CRAN recently granted 5G licenses to Telecom Namibia, the Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC), and local ISP Loc8 Mobile earlier this month.

The construction of these new telecom towers represents a momentous leap in Namibia’s digital transformation, promising to enhance connectivity for all citizens, irrespective of their geographical location. This development is poised to positively impact the country’s economy and society at large.

Anticipated Benefits of Telecom Namibia’s Telecom Tower Deployment:

1. Enhanced mobile coverage and service quality, with a specific focus on rural areas.

2. Diminished digital divide.

3. Amplified access to online education, healthcare, and other essential services.

4. Augmented economic activity and job creation.

5. Enhanced social cohesion and overall well-being.

Telecom Namibia’s investment in telecom infrastructure is a significant and commendable stride for Namibia. It holds the promise of bridging the digital divide and reaping the manifold benefits of the ongoing digital revolution.