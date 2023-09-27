Namibia’s Dimension Data Launches Innovative Security Platform for Cyber Resilience

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 27 — On September 21, 2023, Dimension Data Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, achieved a significant milestone in the realm of digital innovation with the launch of its first in-country hosted security platform. This platform represents a pioneering step in enhancing cybersecurity measures, combining advanced tools to combat, monitor, and manage cyber threats and intrusions, complemented by physical firewalls, network security, threat detection and prevention, and incident response. The platform is further bolstered by a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), enabling end-users to proactively respond to and thwart cyberattacks.

Annalize van Der Merwe, Managing Director of Dimension Data Namibia, emphasized the continuous threat that IT environments face from potential attackers. In response to this ever-present risk, IT departments must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating these threats. Van Der Merwe stressed the importance of conducting system audits, maintaining awareness of attack surfaces, assembling the right team or managed service provider, consistently detecting threats, and having effective response plans in place. These principles led to the development and introduction of the company’s groundbreaking security platform, designed to empower organizations to enhance their security posture and embark on digital transformation.

Van Der Merwe expressed enthusiasm about the platform’s capabilities, services, expertise, and scalability, emphasizing its potential to benefit the Namibian market.

During the launch event, Dr. Audrin Mathe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, delivered a keynote address on behalf of Honourable Dr. Peya Mushelenga, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology. Dr. Mathe underscored the significance of the in-country hosted security platform, describing it as a major leap forward in the field of cybersecurity. He highlighted that the platform reflects Namibia’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive data, fostering innovation in the digital space, and encouraging collaboration with local companies. By offering improved security through secure data storage and processing within Namibia’s borders, the platform reduces the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches, contributing to a safer digital environment for both citizens and businesses.

Dr. Mathe emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to digital transformation, which includes investments in cutting-edge technologies, the development of a skilled workforce, and the promotion of cybersecurity awareness. By creating a secure digital ecosystem, Namibia can fully unleash the potential of its people, businesses, and government, fostering sustainable development and economic prosperity. This approach aligns with the principles of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where ICT plays a pivotal role in economic growth and business development.

In conclusion, the launch of Dimension Data Namibia’s in-country hosted security platform represents a significant advancement in Namibia’s cybersecurity landscape. This innovative solution not only enhances data security but also promotes economic growth, job security, and digital transformation in the nation. It serves as a testament to Namibia’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in its digital sectors, positioning the country at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.