Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Pakistan launches 5G spectrum auction to boost digital connectivity
Pakistan launches 5G spectrum auction to boost digital connectivity
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalTechnology

Pakistan launches 5G spectrum auction to boost digital connectivity

March 10, 2026

ISLAMABAD, March 10 — Pakistan on Tuesday formally launched its long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, a move aimed at accelerating the country’s digital economy and improving mobile connectivity.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Finance and Revenue Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government had created a complete ecosystem for the rollout of 5G services, noting that the technology would support emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and blockchain while boosting the country’s IT exports.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja described the launch as an important milestone in Pakistan’s technological development, saying the country could not afford to miss the global digital transformation.

The auction is being conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, with the first bidding round lasting 60 minutes.

Three telecom operators are participating in the auction, officials said. Authorities expect the rollout of 5G services in major cities within six months of the auction’s completion, while improvements to 4G services could begin within the next four to five months.

According to officials, about 600 MHz of spectrum across six frequency bands has been offered in the auction, including 700 MHz for wider rural coverage, 2.6 GHz to strengthen existing 4G services, and 3.5 GHz identified as the primary band for 5G deployment. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Malaysia to finalize social media user age verification...

February 26, 2026

33 Namibian students hospitalized after alledged food poisoning

September 2, 2025

Rafah crossing receives 2nd group of Palestinians returning...

February 3, 2026

Kenya flags off students for advanced Mandarin studies...

September 6, 2025

Key Stakeholders Assemble in Windhoek for ICT Consultation

November 3, 2023

Japan’s ruling LDP taps scandal-hit ex-minister for key...

February 19, 2026

Chinese embassy hails Kenya’s efforts to empower women

March 9, 2018

World Bank calls for efforts to improve teaching...

November 25, 2025

HKSAR gov’t lodges strong protest against forceful takeover...

February 24, 2026

China inspires world in human rights protection

December 5, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.