Namibia launches biotech facility to boost marine resource value

WINDHOEK, April 19 — Namibia on Thursday launched the construction of a biotechnology production facility in the western coastal town of Henties Bay, marking a significant step toward industrialization, value addition, and sustainable marine resource use.

Operated by Vigor Biotechnology, the facility will produce high-value seal and nut oils rich in omega-3 fatty acids, targeting the global pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and health supplements markets. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Natangue Ithete, Namibia‘s deputy prime minister and minister of industries, mines and energy, said the project aligns with the country’s development goals under Vision 2030 and the Fifth National Development Plan.

“The establishment of this facility demonstrates a visionary approach to resource utilization, where science, sustainability, and economic development intersect,” Ithete said. He noted that the plant would turn an environmental management challenge — the country’s abundant seal population — into an economic opportunity, while creating jobs and promoting skills development for local youth and women.

The minister urged the company to ensure that seal harvesting is guided by scientific data, monitored quotas, and international best practices, adding that the project must operate with high safety and environmental standards. Local small- and medium-sized enterprises are also expected to benefit through involvement in logistics, packaging, construction, and maintenance, he said. “By adding value locally and promoting the ‘Made in Namibia‘ brand, we are reducing dependence on imports and opening new avenues for export and foreign exchange earnings.” (Xinhua)