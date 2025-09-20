Trending Now
4 killed in Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Samara region

September 20, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 20 — A nighttime drone attack by Ukraine killed four people and injured another in Russia’s Samara region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that I report that four people were killed as a result of a night attack by enemy UAVs,” Fedorishchev said on social media.

Another person was injured, and the regional government will provide the families of the victims with necessary assistance, including financial support, he added.

The Russian defense ministry said Saturday that air defense systems shot down 149 drones overnight, including 15 over the Samara region. (Xinhua)

