BRICS should contribute to multi-polar world: Chinese Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 27 — The BRICS countries should contribute to the promotion of an equal and orderly multi-polar world and economic globalization that benefits all, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS countries.

Common security must be advocated to achieve lasting peace, Wang said. No country has the right to control the global security agenda, let alone to build its own security over the insecurity of others, he added.

Wang said the BRICS countries must give priority to development and solve development problems, focus on the urgent needs of developing countries in poverty reduction, development financing, energy and food security, and seize the opportunities of technological revolution and industrial transformation.

The BRICS countries should practice multilateralism and improve global governance, support the full participation of the Global South countries in international economic decision-making, governance and rule-making, and enhance their voice and representation.

On the same day, during a meeting among the Committee of Ten (C10) Heads of State and Government on UN Security Council Reform and foreign ministers of five UN Security Council permanent members, Wang called for continuously increasing representation and voice of developing countries.

He said it is necessary to anchor the reform path that gives priority to special arrangements for Africa. (Xinhua)

