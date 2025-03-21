Road Authority Completes Bypass for Damaged Bridge

Trending Now
March 21, 2025

March 2025, 21 — Windhoek, The Roads Authority has officially announced the successful completion of the bypass linking Rehoboth and Windhoek, which is now available for public use.

This detour was created to maintain ongoing traffic movement after the recent road and bridge destruction.

“The RA stated in a statement, ‘We call on all drivers to stay alert, obey speed limits, and comply with all posted road signs for their own safety and that of others.'”

RA teams are present on site to observe the bypass and implement adjustments as needed.

“We are grateful for the public’s understanding and collaboration throughout this time and thank all parties involved in the successful execution of this project.”

John K WaDisho

Photo: Road Authority

 

