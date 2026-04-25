Gaza holds 1st municipal elections in 20 yrs, limited to Deir al-Balah

GAZA, April 25 — Thousands of Palestinians voted Saturday in the first municipal elections held in Gaza in 20 years, though the process was limited to the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the enclave, alongside local elections across the West Bank.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), with voting continuing until 5:00 p.m. in Deir al-Balah and until 7:00 p.m. in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Central Elections Commission.

The commission said some 1.3 million voters are eligible across the Palestinian territories, including around 70,000 in Deir al-Balah. According to the commission, the elections cover 183 local bodies in the Palestinian territories.

In total, 321 electoral lists comprising 3,773 candidates are competing for municipal seats, alongside 1,358 candidates for village councils.

In Deir al-Balah, four electoral lists are competing, each with 15 candidates including at least four women. Commission chairman Rami Hamdallah said in a press conference that holding elections in Deir al-Balah “reflects the unity of the Palestinian territories despite the difficult circumstances.”

He noted that Deir al-Balah was selected as the “least affected” among Gaza’s governorates in terms of infrastructure damage.

In the streets of Deir al-Balah, campaign activity has been visible in the weeks leading up to the vote. Posters of candidates and electoral lists covered walls, shopfronts and street poles.

Campaigning was also visible in displacement camps, community centers, and residential areas hosting displaced families. “The process was smooth, and there were no difficulties or obstacles for voters,” said 42-year-old Salman al-Aidi.

Al-Aidi told Xinhua that voting in the municipal elections carried special significance after many years without participation in local polls.

Emad Abu Afash, 30, a first-time voter, told Xinhua: “This is my first participation in elections. It is a good opportunity to try to recover from the effects of the war, despite the limited scope of the vote.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called the vote “an important step” and said conditions should be created to extend the electoral process to the rest of Gaza.

Gaza-based political analyst Eyad Abdel Jawad said the elections aim to revive local democratic processes after years of stagnation.

Gaza’s political environment is marked by weak institutional trust and deep divisions, making the elections more of a test for local governance than a broader political transformation, he said.

It is the first time local elections have been held in Gaza since 2006, before Hamas took control of the enclave in 2007. Multiple rounds of conflict and political divisions have since prevented such votes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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