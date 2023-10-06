Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Putin says imposing rules on other countries should be forbidden
Putin says imposing rules on other countries should be forbidden
Europe

Putin says imposing rules on other countries should be forbidden

October 6, 2023

SOCHI, Russia, Oct. 6 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that imposing rules on any other country should be prohibited and no one has the right to rule the world for others.

Addressing the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin stressed the necessity to build an open, interconnected and diversified world where imposing rules on other countries should be prohibited.

“It should be forbidden to impose on any country or people how they should live, how they should feel. Only true cultural and civilizational diversity will ensure the well-being of people and the balance of interests,” he said, adding that no one has the right to rule the world for others.

“No one will decide for everyone, and not everyone will decide on everything, but those who are directly affected by a particular problem will agree on what to do and how to do it,” Putin said.

The Russian president also stressed that a lasting global peace will not be established until all countries’ opinion is respected and all feel safe.

On Russia’s defence policy, Putin said that Russia will soon begin mass production of the Sarmat strategic missile system, and the last successful test of the Burevestnik, a global-range nuclear-powered cruise missile, has been conducted.

He noted that there is no need to change the nuclear weapons-related part of the national nuclear doctrine since “no lucid person would ever consider using nuclear weapons against Russia.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 45
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China Cultural Center in Paris celebrates 20th anniversary...

November 29, 2022

The President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, and...

August 25, 2021

France further eases COVID-19 restrictions

February 17, 2022

The Innovative Rhisotope Project Moves to Next Stage...

September 21, 2021

German gov’t didn’t know of mass data leak...

January 6, 2019

Ukraine road accident death toll rises to 26

May 4, 2022

Kenya sees increased tourist arrivals as Britain eases...

October 8, 2021

Stephen Hawking dies at age of 76

March 15, 2018

France regrets Russia’s decision to expel its diplomats

March 31, 2018

Russia earmarks 53 mln USD to develop digital...

April 1, 2018