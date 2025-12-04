Trump’s envoy to meet Ukrainian negotiators in Miami

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 — U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet Ukrainian officials on Thursday in Miami, Florida, two days after their attempt to promote a revised peace plan in Moscow fell short, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council and the country’s lead negotiator, accepted an invitation from the Trump administration to visit Florida for discussions, said the report, citing a senior U.S. official.

Witkoff will brief the Ukrainians on what Russia demands for a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict during Tuesday’s five-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, said the report.

Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that “no compromise option has yet been found” during the U.S.-Russia meeting.

“Some of the American proposals appear more or less acceptable. They do, nevertheless, require further discussion,” Ushakov told reporters at the Kremlin.

“Certain wording we have been offered is not suitable for us.” Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that Ukrainian negotiators plan to hold separate meetings with European and U.S. representatives in the coming days.

“Ukrainian representatives will brief their colleagues in Europe on what is known following yesterday’s contacts by the American side in Moscow, and they will also discuss the European component of the necessary security architecture,” Zelensky said.

He said earlier that the “most sensitive things” and the “most difficult issues” in the peace talks concern territories, frozen Russian assets and security guarantees for Ukraine. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

