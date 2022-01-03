Israel’s Elbit to provide UAE air force with EW protection systems

JERUSALEM, Jan. 3 — Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will provide the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force with electronic warfare (EW) protection systems, the company announced on Monday.

The systems, purchased for 53-million U.S. dollars, are intended to protect the UAE’s Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aerial refueling and transport aircraft.

The contract includes direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) systems, which use an infrared beam to protect aircraft from heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles.

This system launches a laser beam to the top of the missile and deflects it from the aircraft.

It integrates advanced fiber laser technology together with a 360-degree high-frame thermal camera and a small, dynamic mirror turret.

The contract also includes airborne EW self-protection systems, which deliver capabilities of radar and laser warning, missile warning, directed countermeasures, networking and embedded EW training.

Israel and the UAE signed a historic normalization deal on September 2020. – XINHUA