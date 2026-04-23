UAE dominates jiu-jitsu opening day at Asian Beach Games

SANYA, April 23– United Arab Emirates jiu-jitsu athletes made a strong start to their campaign at the ongoing Asian Beach Games by winning two gold medals on Thursday. In the men’s 62kg event, world champion Khaled Alshehhi set up a final against compatriot Omar Alsuwaidi.

The pair were tied 2-2 before Alshehhi moved 4-2 ahead with a takedown. The 22-year-old then gave his opponent few opportunities and secured his first Asian Beach Games title.

Abdulmalik Al Murdhi of Saudi Arabia and Batyr Tenizbay of Kazakhstan finished third in the event.

“We made a camp for this tournament one month ago, and we prepare ourselves on mental before on the physical,” Alshehhi told Xinhua. “I feel excited to beat him because I want to be the best.

I don’t want to be the guy who is normal, I want to be the best. So this is my way to be a champion,” he added. In the women’s 52kg event, UAE athlete Asma Alhosani advanced to the final after defeating China’s Lu Yue by submission.

In the final, she faced South Korea’s Im Eon-ju. Im held a narrow lead on advantage until the closing seconds, when the judge awarded Alhosani two consecutive advantages.

Im, the champion of the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, finished second. The jiu-jitsu competition at the Asian Beach Games will conclude on Friday.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 62