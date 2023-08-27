Trending Now
28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murdering 2-Year-Old Son
28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murdering 2-Year-Old Son
Crime

28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Murdering 2-Year-Old Son

August 27, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

OTAVI, August 27, 2023 — A tragic incident unfolded in Otavi, Otjozondjupa Region, as a 28-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his two-year-old son on Friday.

Regional Police Spokesperson, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, confirmed the heartbreaking incident and identified the victim as Jason Muronga from Saamstaan location in the town.

According to Mbeha, the suspect allegedly forcefully took Muronga from his 24-year-old mother without any argument around 09:30 and proceeded to the railway tracks. There, he reportedly struck the young boy twice on the head with a concrete pole.

A witness observed the suspect pushing the child to the ground before fleeing the scene.

The injured child was swiftly taken to the Otavi State Clinic for treatment, but due to severe head injuries sustained, he was transferred to Otjiwarongo State Hospital. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The suspect was apprehended on the same day and is set to appear before the Magistrate court next tomorrow. – Namibia Daily News

