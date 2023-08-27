Uerikua Calls on Otjiwarongo Municipality Council to Embrace Teamwork

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

OTJIWARONGO, August 26 – The significance of cohesive teamwork within the Otjiwarongo municipality council was underscored by Otjozondjupa regional governor, James Uerikua. He urged council members to unite and collectively address the challenges faced by their constituents.

During a briefing concerning the matter of Single Quarter Units in Otjiwarongo, Uerikua highlighted the vital role that attendance and active participation of all councilors play in discussing community affairs.

Expressing his disappointment at the low turnout, the governor urged the Otjiwarongo municipality mayor to encourage council members to engage actively and participate in these crucial discussions.

Uerikua expressed his concern over the lack of commitment among leaders, stating, “Leaders should recognize their responsibilities. Excelling in campaigning but showing reluctance in addressing issues is unacceptable.”

He further advised council members to approach government offices without political biases, focusing on administrative matters and governance.

Despite the presence of multiple political parties within the Otjiwarongo municipality, only a handful of members demonstrated their dedication by attending the meeting.

Uerikua called for an abandonment of hidden agendas and an emphasis on direct community engagement, mirroring their approach during election campaigns.

Furthermore, he urged the community to avoid segregating their leaders based on political affiliations, reminding them that leaders are capable of supporting and assisting individuals from all parties.

“When you approach us, we are not just political leaders; we can assist all parties,” Uerikua emphasized, stressing the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in addressing community concerns.

By fostering a culture of teamwork and transcending political differences, the Otjiwarongo municipality council can effectively address the issues faced by their constituents, striving for a brighter collective future.- Namibia Daily News