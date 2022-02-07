Chinese nationals robbed of N$60 000 in Omuthiya

Trending Now
NamPol Deputy Commissioner Head: Public Relations Division, Kaunapawa Shikwambi
Crime

February 7, 2022

OMUTHIYA, FEB 7 – Three Chinese nationals had to part ways with cash that amounted to N$ 60 000 during a robbery, while cellphones worth approximately N$ 49 000 were also stolen on Friday at around 11h30. The robbery occurred at Omuthiya town behind Choppies complex, according to a police report issued by NamPol’s Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Sunday.

It is alleged that two unknown suspects used tactical cutters to neutralise the electrical fence and gain entrance, then confronted the victims with a pistol while demanding money. One suspect wielded a knife, while the other was holding a pistol and they ordered the victims to lie down on the floor before being taken one after the other to where money bags were kept.

“Three Chinese Nationals including one employee were robbed off of cash total amounts to N$ 60 000.00 and a total value of cellphones of N$ 49 400.00. It is alleged that the unknown suspects were speaking in Oshiwambo (Oshikwanyama) language and were wearing black caps. No arrests have been made so far and Police investigation continues.”

Elsewhere, two men who were armed with pistols allegedly broke into the bar lady’s sleeping room at Omafo Shebeen No.2 last Saturday at around 03h00.

The duo pointed their guns at the victim and demanded for the keys to the bar, before tying the victim with a piece of cloth around her arms. They gained entry to the bar, broke two jackpot machines as well as the cash safe.

“They got away with cash an estimated cash amount of N$ 8,000.00. No arrests were made
and Police investigation continues.” – info@namibiadailynews.info

 

 

