Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition Continues to Nurture Entrepreneurship

By Lylie Happiness

ONGWEDIVA, August 27, 2023 — Nedbank Namibia has successfully concluded its highly anticipated ninth edition of the Kapana Cook-Off Competition at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair. This competition not only showcases exceptional culinary talents but also serves as a driving force for fostering entrepreneurship across the country.

Demonstrating unwavering commitment to supporting Namibian entrepreneurship and cuisine, Nedbank Namibia has invested an impressive N$3 million in hosting this remarkable competition since its inception in 2014. The Kapana Cook-Off Competition has swiftly become a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs, offering them a valuable platform to thrive.

Following a time-honored tradition, the competition kicked off with an exhilarating cook-off among the top 10 contestants from three different towns (four from Windhoek, three from the Coastal area, and three from Oshakati). The participants ignited their open fires, competing fervently for the esteemed title of the 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off champion.

Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank’s Namibia Communication and PR Manager, unveiled the prizes, announcing that the winner of the 2023 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition would receive a Mobile Food Kitchen valued at N$100,000, a Nedbank account with N$10,000, and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher worth N$5,000. The second-place winner would receive a Nedbank account with N$7,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher worth N$3,000. The third-place winner would receive a Nedbank account with N$5,000 and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher worth N$2,000.

Kaulinge highlighted Bakpro, known for its slogan “Bake with confidence,” as another sponsor of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition. She emphasized that Bakpro’s partnership makes sense due to the harmonious pairing of vetkoek and kapana, two beloved Namibian culinary delights.

Originating as a local event in 2014 when Nedbank Namibia inaugurated a new branch in Ongwediva, the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off has since grown into a significant competition. Nedbank Namibia’s continuous investment in the event goes beyond mere symbolism. “Through partnerships with like-minded organizations such as Bakpro, Agra Namibia, and the Namibia Chefs Association, our aim is to elevate this uniquely Namibian delicacy and expand its popularity beyond its current boundaries,” Kaulinge concluded.

The overall champion of the NedBank Kapana Cook-Off competition, Ester Silas, a 27-year-old contestant, expressed her delight, sharing that this was her fourth time participating. Silas, who lost her job earlier in the year when her workplace closed down, found the determination to join the competition once more, hoping to secure victory. Her persistence paid off, and she conveyed her belief that everyone has a chance and can emerge as a winner. Silas plans to use her prize—a food trailer—to kick-start her business journey.

Nedbank Namibia anticipates another successful year of celebrating Namibian cuisine, nurturing entrepreneurship, and promoting the flavors of kapana. With continued support from valued partners like Bakpro, Agra Namibia, and the Namibia Chefs Association, Nedbank remains committed to uplifting aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs, ensuring the growth and recognition of this unique Namibian delicacy.- Namibia Daily News