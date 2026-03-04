China calls for immediate stop to military operations

BEIJING, March 4 — Regarding the Iran situation, a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday that China calls for an immediate stop to military operations, preventing further escalation of tensions, and resuming dialogue and negotiations to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East.

To this end, China will continue to play its role as a responsible major country, said Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress, at a press conference held one day ahead of the opening of the session.

China is closely following the developments, the spokesperson said, adding that Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity must be respected.

China maintains that mutual respect and equality between all countries, big or small, are what the progress of history demands and the primary principle of the UN Charter, Lou said.

No country, he emphasized, has the right to dominate international affairs, dictate the destiny of other countries, or monopolize development advantages, let alone impose whatever it wishes on the world. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

