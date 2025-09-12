Trending Now
Iron ore futures close lower
Iron ore futures close lower

September 12, 2025
DALIAN, Sept.12 — Iron ore futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for January 2026 delivery dipped 0.5 yuan (about 7 U.S. cents) to close at 799.5 yuan per tonne.
On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 328,967 lots, with a turnover of about 26.26 billion yuan.
As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018. (Xinhua)
