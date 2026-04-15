Iran to block trade in Gulf, Sea of Oman and Red Sea if U.S. naval blockade continues — commander

TEHRAN, April 15 — A top Iranian military commander warned Wednesday that it would block the imports and exports in the Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the United States continues its naval blockade against Iran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Ali Abdollahi, chief commander of Iran’s main military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the remarks while condemning the U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to prevent ships traveling to and from Iranian ports from transiting the waterway.

If the United States “seeks to continue its illegal move of imposing the naval blockade in the region and cause insecurity for Iranian commercial ships and oil tankers, the action will be a prelude to violating the ceasefire, and Iran’s powerful armed forces will not let any exports and imports continue in the Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea,” Abdollahi said.

He added that Iran will take strong actions to defend its national sovereignty and interests. The United States imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz to prevent ships from accessing Iranian ports, which took effect after the failure of the Iran-U.S. peace talks in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad late last week.

The peace talks were held Saturday and early Sunday, following a two-week ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel that took effect on April 8.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. assets in the Middle East, and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz by restricting passage by vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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