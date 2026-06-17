Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica South Africa faces ministerial changes after coalition partner requests cabinet reshuffle
South Africa faces ministerial changes after coalition partner requests cabinet reshuffle
Africa

South Africa faces ministerial changes after coalition partner requests cabinet reshuffle

June 17, 2026

TEHRAN, June 17 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States on ending the war.

In a phone call, Araghchi briefed Lavrov on the peace MoU’s details, highlighting the U.S. responsibility to properly implement the deal’s provisions as well as the necessity to stop Israel’s “aggressions” against Lebanon, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov welcomed the MoU’s finalization, voicing his country’s support for the implementation of the agreement’s provisions.

The two foreign ministers called on the international community and UN Security Council to support the MoU, stressing the need for the continuation of diplomatic cooperation among regional countries to ensure peace and stability, according to the statement.

They also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues of common interest.

The United States, Pakistan and Iran early Monday announced the finalization of the MoU on ending the war following weeks of negotiations, adding that it will be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 104
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

40 injured in factory explosion in northern Tanzania

September 25, 2021

UNGA president pledges not to let corruption continue...

June 3, 2021

China to provide Zambia Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

May 13, 2021

Gunmen kill 17 in northern Nigeria

March 14, 2019

South Africa’s ruling party leads in general elections...

May 9, 2019

Rwandan president urges equal partnership between Africa, Europe

October 10, 2025

Botswana to start offering tourist visa-on-arrival: official

November 17, 2018

Zimbabwe to reopen schools in March.

March 3, 2021

Former S. African President Zuma taken into custody

July 8, 2021

Angola’s Finance Minister to Shape Energy Investment Dialogue...

November 22, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.