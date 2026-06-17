South Africa faces ministerial changes after coalition partner requests cabinet reshuffle

TEHRAN, June 17 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States on ending the war.

In a phone call, Araghchi briefed Lavrov on the peace MoU’s details, highlighting the U.S. responsibility to properly implement the deal’s provisions as well as the necessity to stop Israel’s “aggressions” against Lebanon, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov welcomed the MoU’s finalization, voicing his country’s support for the implementation of the agreement’s provisions.

The two foreign ministers called on the international community and UN Security Council to support the MoU, stressing the need for the continuation of diplomatic cooperation among regional countries to ensure peace and stability, according to the statement.

They also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues of common interest.

The United States, Pakistan and Iran early Monday announced the finalization of the MoU on ending the war following weeks of negotiations, adding that it will be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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