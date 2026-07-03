China slams U.S. malicious suppression of its distant-water fisheries

BEIJING, July 3 — China on Friday rejected a report by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in which it announced negative certifications for China over illegal fishing and other issues.

These “certifications” pursuant to U.S. domestic law has neither factual evidence nor basis in international law, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

“It is stark political manipulation with the malicious aim of thwarting the development of China’s distant water fishing industry. We deplore and reject this move,” Guo said.

Guo said China is a responsible fishing nation, while the United States, in contrast, has a deplorable track record in illegal fishing, marine resource depletion and ocean pollution.

“What the United States should do is reflect on itself rather than smear others,” said the spokesperson. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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