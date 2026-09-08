80th session of UN General Assembly concludes

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 8 — Outgoing UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Annalena Baerbock declared the 80th UNGA session closed on Tuesday, concluding a year marked by efforts to reform the United Nations, uphold the UN Charter and advance the process for selecting the next secretary-general.

In her speech at the closing session, Baerbock said one of the priorities of the 80th session was UN reform.

The 80th session made it clear that without deep reform, the United Nations will not last, she said. “If we are not capable of freeing this organization from overlapping structures and mandates, as well as a heavy bureaucratic mentality, it will erode over time.”

However, Baerbock stressed that the UN principles must not change. Rather, reform is all about protecting the principles through better, more effective delivery, especially at a time when the world body and the very idea of multilateralism it represents has come under direct attack.

She said the other priorities of the 80th session were defending the UN Charter and promoting development, as well as the selection of a new UN secretary-general.

On the secretary-general’s selection, she said the UNGA has worked to deliver on the strong call of the UN membership for transparency and inclusivity.

Baerbock said the 80th session convened 18 high-level meetings, 26 mandated intergovernmental processes, held 116 formal plenary meetings and adopted 317 resolutions, and opened a whole new chapter for the United Nations: the governance of artificial intelligence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his remarks, said the 80th UNGA session took place at a moment of profound challenge for humanity.

“We have seen the destruction, death and displacement of multiplying conflicts; the inequalities, injustices, hunger and poverty that result from a system that is stacked against those who are most vulnerable; another year of record-breaking heat, as our climate shoots past the 1.5-degree limit; the possibilities and perils of world-changing technologies like artificial intelligence; and the wide financing gap that impedes progress on the Sustainable Development Goals,” Guterres said.

The United Nations was created precisely for moments like this. And by wielding the timeless tools of diplomacy, debate and dialogue, the 80th session came together to develop solutions, he said.

“Eighty-one years after the organization’s creation, our founding principles are needed more than ever. In these troubled times, all countries must present a common front, work hand in hand, and find solutions together,” said Guterres. “As we close this session, and prepare to open the following one, let us remain true to the spirit of collaboration and the shared ideal that have guided this organization from the very beginning. And let us never doubt what we can achieve when we stand united.”

Khalilur Rahman, president-elect of the 81st UNGA session, took an oath of office and was handed the gavel of the assembly.The 81st session of the assembly opens on Tuesday afternoon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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